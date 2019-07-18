|
Mary C. (Cruz) Roderiques
Mary C. (Cruz) Roderiques, 86 of, Middletown, RI, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in the Village House Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late August J. Roderiques, Jr. Born in Newport, she was the daughter of the late Antonio J. and Edith (Souza) Cruz. Mrs. Roderiques worked in banking for 33 years. She retired as a Customer Representative at Citizens Bank. She was a devoted member of Jesus Saviour Church, where she was always active in the many activities in the church community. Mary was also a member of the Vasco daGama Society and the Rosary Sodality. Mrs. Roderiques also served her community on the Middletown Town Council for eight years. She was the first women Council President serving for four years. She was active with the Portuguese American Federation, the Board of Directors of the Middletown Senior Center and also volunteered every year during the holidays at the James L. Maher Horticultural center. She is survived by her son William and his wife Elizabeth, her daughter Andrea, all of Middletown, she also leaves her grandchildren Patrick and his wife Natalie, Nicholas, Ryan and Ali as well as her great-grandson August. She was the sister of the late John Cruz, Rose DaCruz and Anna Trudell. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, July 22, 2019 at 9:00AM in Jesus Saviour Church, Broadway and Vernon Avenue, Newport. Burial will be in St. Columba's Cemetery in Middletown.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, c/o Jesus Saviour Church, 1 Vernon Avenue, Newport, RI 02840 or to the Village House Nursing Home, Activities Fund, 70 Harrison Avenue, Newport, RI 02840.
Published in Newport Daily News from July 18 to July 20, 2019