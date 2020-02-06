|
|
Mary Davison
Mary (Kurtis) Davison, 82, of Middletown passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at the Grand Islander Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Middletown.
She was the wife of the late James Alfred Davison.
Born on July 28, 1937, in Putnam, Connecticut, she was the only child of the late Michael and Ceva (Talabac) Kurtis, immigrants from Yugoslavia. Mary grew up in Woonsocket, Rhode Island. At the tender age of 14, Mary began a Bible study with Jehovah's Witnesses that included her parents who spoke little English. Mary would translate what she was learning to her parents, enabling them to improve in their English and their appreciation of Bible truths. Soon the whole family dedicated themselves to serve Jehovah and preach the good news about the relief of human suffering that will come under the rule of God's Kingdom with Jesus Christ as it's benevolent appointed king.
Mary married her one and only James A. Davison on October 24th, 1959. They enjoyed 55 years of love and unity in their marriage, during which time they served a number of congregations in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Their last assignment was Newport, RI, where they contributed to building up the local congregation and caring for her elderly parents. Mary lost her "Jimmy" when he passed away in July of 2014.
Mary and her husband Jim enjoyed travel, and appreciated the beauty of creation in Hawaii, Florida, Ireland, Greece, and many other places throughout the US and abroad. She loved gardening and maintained a beautiful garden for the pleasure of all her visitors. Mary and Jim loved providing hospitality. Mary was a gifted cook! Impromptu visits to their home on Boulevard, Middletown would at the very least quarantee you a cup of coffee and a piece of cake! Together with Jim she was a devoted Christian, preaching the good news of God's Kingdom tirelessly with her husband full time for many years. Mary and Jim had no children of their own, but they extended their love and hospitality to young and old alike. They loved being spiritual mentors and grandparents to many young people in the congregations where they served ! They gave themselves selflessly to help many people spiritually and in practical ways. Mary was a valuable voluntary worker helping in the accounting and auditing departments of circuit assemblies and district conventions of Jehovah Witness's in New England. Secularly Mary was a very gifted office manager and book-keeper, working for a number of years for Galilian Seafood and other businesses in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.
She is survived by her spiritual family at Kingdom Hall and friends up and down the Eastern seaboard and internationally. Mary's Memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 8th at 3:00pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 36 Hillside Avenue, Newport, RI.
Mary's spiritual family are grateful to the staff and caregivers of the Grand Islander for giving exceptional care and love to Mary; may God bless you for all you do!
Burial will be private.
Flowers are gratefully accepted, Mary loved them! They can be sent care of Eamonn Cunningham, 31 Powel Ave, Newport RI 02840
Donations can be made for the International Bible teaching work of Jehovah's Witnesses at JW.org or through the Newport Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses, 36 Hillside Ave, Newport, RI 02840.
Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020