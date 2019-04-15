|
Mary E. (Sullivan) Frigault
77, a resident of Warwick since 1968, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019. She was the beloved wife of John M. Frigault and the late Timothy R. Shea. Born in Newport, she was a daughter of the late Francis and Rose (Shea) Sullivan. Mary was the loving mother of Kerry Roberts and her husband, George, Timothy Shea and his wife, Helen, and Kelly Botham; devoted Nana of Cormac Roberts, Liam Roberts, and Shea Botham; caring sister of the late Jeanne, Frank, and Robert "Bud" Sullivan. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Mary was a Cub Scout Den Leader and volunteered at St. Peter Elementary School. She loved gardening and was an avid Red Sox and PC Friar fan. Mary loved the ocean and Newport. She was the designated family nurse and cherished her grandsons and role as Nana.
Mary's family is grateful to Dr. Herbert Brennan for his devotion and care.
Her funeral will be held Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 9 am from the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in St. Peter Church, Fair St., Warwick. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours Tuesday, 4-8 pm.
In lieu of flowers contributions to , P.O Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 will be appreciated.
