Mary Ellen Perry
1961 - 2020
Mary Ellen Perry
John K. Perry, 86, of Portsmouth, RI, died on May 2, 2020, at the Grand Islander Nursing Home. He was the husband of Sonya C. (Susi) Perry for 69 years. Born in New York City, NY, he was the son of the late Mary (Motherway) Perry.
Mary Ellen Perry, 59, of Newport, RI, died on July 22, 2020, at Newport Hospital. Born in Providence, RI, she was the daughter of the late John K. Perry and Sonya (Susi) Perry.
Mr. Perry worked as a Director of Digital Technology for the former Pacific Bell, now AT&T for 25 years.
Mary Ellen took after her father's knowledge for technology, receiving her bachelor's degree from the San Francisco State University and entering the field of Sound Engineering. Mr. Perry and Mary Ellen are survived by Sonya C. Perry, wife and mother, son and brother, Kevin Perry, and his wife Madeleine of Ladson, SC. They are also survived by Elizabeth Perry, wife of the late Stephen H. Perry, of Warren RI, and Luann Perry, wife of the late Michael D. Perry, of Los Angeles, CA. They also leave many grandchildren and nieces and nephews, Spencer B. and Katie Perry, Jonathan B. Perry, Katherine Perry and Kristin Boyle, Nicholas A. Perry, John H. Perry, Sean A. Perry, and Dominic A. Perry, great grandchildren and nieces, Arya and Jane Perry-Boyle, Michaela and Tessa Perry. They are predeceased by Michael D. Perry and Stephen H. Perry. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, from 4:00-6:00 PM, at the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth RI. Funeral services will be private.
Please understand wait times for visitation may be longer than usual. Social distancing and facemasks are required. www.memorialfuneralhome.com

