Our Lady of Lourdes Chr
750 San Salvador Dr
Dunedin, FL 34698
Mary Feeney


1925 - 2019
Mary Feeney Obituary
Mary Feeney
Mary Stevenson Feeney passed away August 5 at her home in Dunedin, FL. She was born in Newport, RI in June 1925 to Joseph and Margaret Allsworth Stevenson. She was predeceased by her husband Thomas Feeney and her son Thomas Feeney Jr. She was the sister of the late Joseph Stevenson, Paul Stevenson, and Margery Stevenson Curry. Her dear sister-in-law Jane Stevenson of Warwick, RI survives her.
Funeral mass is scheduled for August 20 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Dunedin.
In lieu of flowers, please honor her memory with donations to Meals on Wheels.
Published in Newport Daily News from Aug. 9 to Aug. 19, 2019
