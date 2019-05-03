|
|
Mary J. Monis
NEWPORT- Mary J. (Winthrop) Monis, 78, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on May 2, 2019 at Hope Hospice in Providence.
Mary was born in Newport to Frank Winthrop and Dorothy (Cawley) Winthrop. A graduate of Rogers and a lifelong Island resident, Mary worked at Liggets as a young woman and also trained as a hairdresser. She then spent most of her career as a receptionist at KVH in Middletown. She was a former member of the Vasco da Gama, Newport Hospital Head Injury Support Group and Newport Sportsman's Club. Mary cherished the crazy days growing up in a big family, and more recently loved doting on her 2 dogs and 2 cats.
Mary is survived by her son Herbert A. Smith, Jr. of Middletown, her sister Debbie Bulk and her husband Robert of Middletown, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Herbert Smith Sr., a son Patrick Smith, and her siblings Francis 'Sticks' Winthrop, Paul A. Winthrop, Eileen Bulk, Annie Pine, and Jane Klassner.
A Memorial service will be held on Friday, May 17 at 11:00am in Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.
Memorial donations may be made to the Three Angels Fund, PO Box 4003, Middletown, RI 02842.
Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from May 3 to May 16, 2019