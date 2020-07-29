1/1
Mary L. Perry
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary L. Perry
Mary L. (Souza) Perry, 78, of Portsmouth, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020. Born in Newport, she was the daughter of the late John and Louise (Southworth) Souza. Mary worked for the Stop and Shop in Middletown for over 30 years retiring in 2005. She also belonged to the Middletown All VETS. Mary is survived by her children Stephen F. Perry of Portsmouth, Donna L. Nutter and her husband Patrick of Epping, NH and Janet M. Morse and her husband Edward of Concord, NC. Mary also leaves her grandchildren, Amanda Jennings, Chelsea Jennings, Elizabeth Morse and Emily Morse.
She was preceded in death by brother John Souza, her sister Barbara Migliori, and her longtime companion James Sullivan. Calling hours will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home. Please understand that there will be a longer than usual wait time. Public distancing and masks are mandatory. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 9:30 AM at Jesus Saviour Church, 509 Broadway, Newport. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, Middletown.
Donations in her memory may be made to the Grand Islander Resident Council Fund, 333 Green End Avenue, Middletown, RI 02842.
For additional information and online condolences, please visit www.memorialfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newport Daily News from Jul. 29 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
375 Broadway
Newport, RI 02840
(401) 846-0698
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved