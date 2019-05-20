|
Mary M. Hughes
Mary (Peggy) Hourihan Hughes, 82, died peacefully on May 17, 2019 surrounded by her family after a brief illness due to complications from Alzheimer's. Born in North Lawrence, New York, she was the daughter of the late Gordon and Anne Hourihan. She was the wife of William (Bill) Hughes to whom she was married for 59 years.
Peggy graduated from North Lawrence Central School in 1954 where she was a majorette, cheerleader, and class secretary, as well as a member of the band and chorus. She attended Potsdam State University Teachers' College where she earned a Bachelor's degree in 1958 in Elementary Education and was a member of the Alpha Delta Sorority. Later she earned a Master's degree from University of Rhode Island in Reading Education and a second Master's degree from Salve Regina University in Special Education.
Peggy began her teaching career at an elementary school in Rochester, New York. While she was teaching in Rochester, Peggy met Bill Hughes. They became engaged and were married in North Lawrence, New York in 1960. After marrying, they moved to Aquidneck Island. Peggy continued her career in Newport where she taught reading and special education at Roger's High School for 28 years.
She was a kind, patient, and empathetic person who was a long-time volunteer at the St. Lucy's Hearth. She also volunteered in Naples, Florida as a Collier County School Volunteer. A skilled seamstress and excellent cook, she enjoyed sharing these gifts with friends and family. She loved entertaining in her home and sharing food and fun at neighborhood cookouts. Peggy also took joy in designing and sewing clothes for her family. Peggy wintered in Naples, FL at Walden Oaks for twenty years. Here she took up tennis and golf and enjoyed water aerobics, reading, and attending her weekly book club.
She loved spending time with her seven grandchildren. This included extended summer visits attending Norman Bird Sanctuary summer camps, eating ice cream, and going to the beach. She also had fun hosting the grandchildren at their winter home in Florida. More recently, Peggy enjoyed going to Zumba at the Middletown Senior Center, walking at Sachuest Point, taking rides around the Ocean Drive, dining out with friends and family, and keeping up her good sense of humor.
In addition to her husband, Peggy leaves two sons and two daughters: Michael Hughes of Rochester New York, Mark Hughes and his wife Catie of Glastonbury, CT, Nancy Hughes and her wife, Ann-Marie Harrington of Portsmouth, RI, Suzanne Hughes Jordan and her husband, Kraig of Providence, RI. She leaves seven grandchildren: Benjamin Hughes of Coolangatta, Australia, Betsy Hughes of Pittsburgh, PA, Kristin, Kaylen, and Alec Hughes of Glastonbury CT, and Grace and Max Jordan of Providence, RI. She is also survived by her brother Edward Hourihan and his wife Martha. Peggy was preceded in death by her brother Gordon Hourihan. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews and dear friends.
A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at St. Lucy's Church, 909 West Main Road, Middletown on Saturday, June 1st at 10:00am. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to St. Lucy's Hearth, Lucy's Hearth, 19 Valley Road, Middletown, RI 02842, http://www.lucyshearth.org/ or Middletown Senior Center, 650 Green End Avenue, Middletown, RI 02842.
Published in Newport Daily News from May 20 to May 22, 2019