MARY M. McCARTHY
HOLDEN, MA/PORTSMOUTH, RI – Mary M. (Mahoney), 95, died peacefully on May 3, 2019 at Newport Hospital, after a long and happy life. She was a resident of Holden, MA for 45 years before moving to Portsmouth seven years ago.
Mary will be lovingly remembered by her four daughters, M. Christine Welby (Ron) of Portsmouth, Katharine A. McCarthy (Brian Coyne) of Manchester, CT, Anne F. McCarthy (Todd David) of Ocean Ridge FL and Virginia Bassler (Rick) of North Attleboro MA; her son, Richard J. McCarthy of St Paul, MN; her sister Patricia Calhoun of North Hollywood, FL; ten grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Edward R. McCarthy; a son David E. McCarthy; a daughter, Patricia M. McCarthy; a brother, James Mahoney; and her sisters, Sister Cecelia James, SSJ and Barbara Murphy.
Mary was born in Worcester, MA on December 19, 1923, the daughter of James and Catharine (O'Shea) Mahoney. She was a graduate of St. Peter's High School and Our Lady of the Elms College, where she was President and Valedictorian of her class. She went on to attend Boston College for graduate studies, where she met her future husband. They were married in 1946.
Edward was a USMC officer who served in WWII, Korea and Vietnam, retiring as a colonel. As a military wife, Mary was a source of strength and stability for her growing family through many moves and her husband's overseas deployments.
Mary loved being a mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was an active parishioner of St. Mary's Church in Jefferson, MA, serving as a CCD teacher and Eucharistic Minister. In Portsmouth she attended St. Anthony's Church.
After her children were grown, Mary loved traveling; visiting the Holy Land and Italy, cruising in Europe, the Caribbean and Alaska; she added to her life list of birds in Costa Rica and Guatemala. At home she was an avid reader and PBS viewer and looked forward to solving the New York Times crossword puzzle every morning. She will be greatly missed by her loving family.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 6 to 8 pm on Thursday, May 9 at Miles Funeral Home 1158 Main St. Holden. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 10 at St Mary's Church, 114 Princeton St., Jefferson, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sisters of St. Joseph of Springfield, 577 Carew St. Springfield, MA or the Edward R. McCarthy Scholarship Fund made payable to Northeastern University School of Law, Office of Development, 400 Huntington Ave. Boston, MA.
Published in Newport Daily News from May 6 to May 8, 2019