Mary P. Amidon
MIDDLETOWN - 82, of Middletown, passed away on March 18, 2019. She was the widow of the late Fred Weaver and former wife of the late John Amidon. Born in Boston, Ma, she was a daughter of the late William and Annie (Carroll) Walsh. She was the mother of James Amidon and grandmother of Kayla and Jenna Amidon. She was the mother of the late Daniel Weaver and Rachel Amidon and sister of the late Thomas E., James E., Michael P, William J., Loraine E. Medairos, Rita M. Lacey, Anna C. Aries and Gerald F. She also leaves her brother in law Paul Lacey and sister in law Anne Walsh. A funeral service will be held Saturday at 10am in the Winfield & Sons Funeral Home, 571 West Greenville Rd., Scituate. Committal service at 11:30am in the chapel at St. Columba Cemetery, Middletown.
Published in Newport Daily News from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2019