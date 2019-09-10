|
|
Mary P. White
Mary White, age 75, Portsmouth, Rhode Island, died peacefully in her sleep on Friday September 6, 2019. She was born December 14, 1943, in New York, New York. She was the daughter of the late Raymond C. Cordes and Irene (McCarthy) Cordes. Mary is survived by her children; Henry J. White Jr. and his wife Stacey Fisher of Portsmouth, Christine Mumme and her husband James B. Mumme of Tiverton, John C. White of Portsmouth and Michele I. White of Portsmouth. 10 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Her brother Raymond Cordes of New York. She was preceded in death by an infant daughter Kimberly Ann White and her sister Jane Almy and her former husband Henry J. White Sr. Mary graduated from St. Catherine Academy in Newport 1961 and completed her Associate in Science in Business from CCRI in 1992. She had many joyful years serving her customers at The Newport Creamery and IHop taking care of her cherished customers and putting a smile on their faces with her infectious laugh. She was loved by many and touched many lives. Mary was a sensitive sole and always had a listening ear for her family and friends. She was always ready with a smile and words of encouragement. She was a touchstone for her grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held Friday, September 13, 2019, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road in Portsmouth, RI. Her funeral will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 9:00 am at the funeral home, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am at St. Barnabas Church 1697 East Main Road in Portsmouth, RI. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Browns Lane in Middletown, RI. Memorial donations may be made to RI Chapter 222 Richmond Street Suite 200 Providence, RI 02903 or to PO Box 96011 Washington, DC 20090-6011. Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, 2019