Mary Ritchie McCormick
Mary Ritchie McCormick, 92, formerly of Spring Street, Newport passed away on September 28, 2019. She was the wife of the late James McCormick.
Born in Newport, RI, May 22,1927, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Ellen Ritchie. Mary attended Newport Public Schools, graduated from St. Catherine Academy, Newport Hospital School of Nursing (R.N.) and Salve Regina University (B.S. Nursing)
Mary leaves 11 nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews. Mary was predeceased by her siblings, William Ritchie, Rita Nagle, Ellen Clifford, Genevieve Holden, and Ernest Ritchie.
Mary was a Lieutenant Commander in the U.S. Navy, served 10 years active duty as a nurse in Taiwan during the Vietnam War followed by many years in the Naval Reserve. She was also a Clinical Instructor at the former Newport Hospital School of Nursing.
Mary loved taking long walks in Newport, feeding the birds in her yard, celebrating special occasions with her family and enjoyed all things Fifth Ward. She was an avid New England sports fan of the Red Sox, Patriots, Bruins and Celtics.
Mary was a devoted communicant of St. Augustin's Church.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, October 4, 2019 at St. Augustin's Church, corner of Carroll & Harrison Ave, Newport at 10:00 AM. Burial with Military Honors will be private.
Donations in her memory may be made to St. Augustin's Building Fund, PO Box 357, Newport, RI 02840.
Funeral arrangements are by the O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home. For more information and online condolences, please visit www.oneillhayes.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2019