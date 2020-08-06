1/1
Mary Rose VanDeusen
1932 - 2020
{ "" }
Mary VanDeusen, age 87, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on August 4, 2020.
Mary was born in Newport, RI to Anthony and Catherine (Leyden) Silvia. Mary married Ernest VanDeusen of Oneonta, NY, on July 26, 1952.
Mrs. VanDeusen was a communicant and Eucharistic Minister at St. Lucy's Catholic Parish for many years. She also spent some of her time volunteering as a driver for Meals on Wheels.
Mary is survived by her son, Ernest A. VanDeusen Elaine, adored grandchildren, Shane B. VanDeusen of Warwick, and Jessica VanDeusen of Barrington and her daughter-in-law, Elaine VanDeusen.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest D. VanDeuse, and her parents, Anthony and Catherine Silvia.
Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. VanDeusen will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 9:00 AM at St. Lucy's Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. VanDeusen's memory to Visiting Nurse Home and Hospice, 1184 East Main Rd., Portsmouth, RI, 02871 https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/visitingnursehh
More information available at www.memorialfuneralhome.com

Published in Newport Daily News from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Mass of Christian Burial
09:00 AM
St. Lucy's Church
