|
|
Mary "Mary Lou" (deMello) Spencer
Mary Louise "Mary Lou" (deMello) Spencer, 88, passed away at home on Thursday, 31 October 2019. She was born in Newport, RI on 24 November 1930. The daughter of Joseph S. and Louisa M. (da Silva) de Mello.
Mary Lou is a graduate of St. Catherine's Academy Class of 1948. Was born, raised, married and raised her children in Newport. In later years she moved to Smithville, Texas to live with her daughter Delia. She loved bowling, knitting, crocheting, reading, sewing, singing and her family.
Survived by seven children. Five daughters: Lydia (husband Robert) Spencer of TN, Marianna (husband Richard) Ploof of TN, Sally (husband Tim) Hooper of OH, Delia (husband Donato) Santasieri of TX, Colleen (husband Mark) Keselica of PA; and two sons: James (wife Penny) Spencer of PA, Peter (wife Olivia) Spencer of TN; 28 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren. One sister, Elizabeth Stratton of FL
Predeceased by two children: Gwendolyn Spencer of RI, Harold Spencer of TX; 3 brothers: Joseph de Mello, John de Mello, Frederick de Mello; 2 sisters: Ruth de Mello, Mary C. (de Mello) Little. Grand Children Bobby Jean "BJ" Patterson-Dod and Johnathan Overby and great grandchild Kaitlyn Santasieri.
Services to be held November 23, 2019, 10 am at Ascension Catholic Church Bastrop TX.
Published in Newport Daily News from Nov. 15 to Nov. 20, 2019