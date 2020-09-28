1/
Mary T. Botelho
Mary T. Botelho, 87, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away on Sunday, September 27. Mary was born in Tiverton, RI to the late Manuel and Mary White. She was the wife of Manuel D. Botelho Jr.
Mary is survived by her husband Manuel D. Botelho Jr, her daughters Karen Botelho and Sharon Botelho, her sister Catherine Rancourt and her husband Paul, her brother Anthony White, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers John and Manuel White.
Services will be private.
Memorial donations can be made to Visiting Nurse Services https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/visitingnursehh

Published in Newport Daily News from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
