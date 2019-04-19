|
|
Mary T. Ferris
Mary T. Ferris 60, a resident of Simpsonville, SC passed away peacefully in Middletown, RI on April 11, 2019 after a very courageous battle with brain cancer.
Mary was born in Newport, RI and was the cherished daughter of Theresia Ferris and the late Raymond Ferris. Upon graduation from Rogers High School in 1977, Mary attended Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Cambridge, MA and graduated with a BS degree in chemical engineering. She also received her MBA from Clemson University. She went on to work for Proctor & Gamble, Best Foods, Sealed Air, and most recently Michelin Corp.
Mary will always be remembered as the most kind, caring person she was to her family, friends, and everyone.
In addition to her mother, Mary leaves two sisters, Martha Ferris of Newport, RI and Barbara (Todd) Chlaupek of Portsmouth, RI, her niece, Tenley Chlaupek of Bristol, RI, and two nephews, Thomas Chlaupek of Groton, CT and Timothy Chlaupek of Portsmouth, RI as well as many cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held on April 17, 2019 at St Barnabas Church, Portsmouth, RI. A memorial service in Simpsonville, SC will be held at a later date for all her South Carolina friends and co-workers.
In lieu of flowers, Mary requested that you perform a kind act for someone or donate in her memory to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 or the Potter League for Animals, PO Box 412, Newport, RI 02840.
Funeral arrangements are by the O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home. For online condolences, please visit www.oneillhayes.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from Apr. 19 to Apr. 22, 2019