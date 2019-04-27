|
|
MEMORIAM
In Loving Memory Of
MAUREEN PATRICIA
ROBERTS
2004 - April 27 - 2019
Don't think of her as gone away,
her journey's just begun.
Life holds so many facets
this earth is only one.
Just think of her as resting
from the sorrow and the tears,
in a place of
warmth and comfort
where there are
no days and years.
Think how she must be wishing
that we could know today
how nothing but our sadness
can really pass away.
And think of her as living
in the hearts
of those she touched,
for nothing loved is ever lost,
and she was loved so much.
Love, Vanessa
Published in Newport Daily News on Apr. 27, 2019