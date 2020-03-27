|
|
Maureen T. Thomas
Mary "Maureen" Teresa Thomas, (nee Beirne) a passed away peacefully on March 24 2020, in Bryn Mawr, PA. She was 89 years old.
Maureen was born in County Sligo, Ireland, to Patrick and Helen "Ellie" Beirne and raised in the small town of Charlestown, County Mayo. At the age of 16, she moved to London, England where she later held advancing positions at British Overseas Airlines.
In 1963, Maureen married her late husband, Vincent Thomas, in Ponce, Puerto Rico where he was stationed for the US Navy. She then settled in Portsmouth, RI, which became her second home. It was there she raised her daughter and was the consummate loving mother. She served as Treasurer of St. Philomena's School and held roles as Brownie and Girl Scout troop leader. Maureen enjoyed gardening, photography, sewing and other needlecrafts and was an avid reader, favoring non-fiction and current event publications. Most of all, she loved being by the water, taking daily nature walks around Sachuest Point Wildlife Reserve, spending summer days during her daughter's visits on Second Beach, and walking the beach year round. She also enjoyed strolling the Newport shops and visiting the quaint town of Tiverton with her daughter.
Maureen is survived by her daughter Elaine Maria Thomas of Philadelphia, PA, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Vincent, her brothers John, Thomas, James and Eamonn Beirne and sister Margaret "Greta" Beirne.
A private funeral service will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Newport and burial to follow at St. Columba Cemetery, Middletown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 12 William Street, Newport, RI 02840.
Online tribute is at https://www.memorialfuneralhome.com/obituary/Maureen-Thomas
Published in Newport Daily News from Mar. 27 to Mar. 30, 2020