|
|
Maybelle E. Paul
Maybelle E. (Flynn) Paul, age 93, of Portsmouth, passed away on February 28, 2020, at Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River, MA.
Maybelle was born on December 7, 1926, in Fall River, MA, to the late James F. Flynn and Mabel (Moran) Flynn. She was the wife of the late John H. Paul
She worked as a winder for a rug carpet company for many years. In her spare time, she enjoyed being with family, gardening and always adding to her doll collections.
Maybelle is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, including Patricia Gallagher of Kingston, MA, Josephine Watts and Bernard Flynn of Somerset, MA, George Flynn, CA and her step-son, David Roberts of Oklahoma.
Besides her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Joseph, Frank, Bernard, Raymond, Everett and Richard as well as sisters, Mary, Rita and twin sister Kathleen.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020, from 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM, at the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Rd, Portsmouth.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on March 12, 2020, at 10:00 AM, at St. Anthony'sCatholic Church, 2836 East Main Road, Portsmouth. Burial will follow at Portsmouth Cemetery on Turnpike Avenue.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 2836 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI.
Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 9, 2020