Melinda "Carol" (Mallory) Workman
Melinda" Carol" Workman age 88 formerly of Newport, RI passed away on June 24th, 2019, in Raleigh, NC. She graduated from Rogers High School and worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant for many years. Carol's profession was a reflection of her life as she lived with two different generations of her family; helping to not only raise her grandchildren but her great-grandchildren as well. Because of this, Carol lived in different parts of the country but remained passionately involved in church wherever she lived. She also had a passion for cooking, baking (especially her sugar cookies), and needlepoint stitching.
Carol is survived by her sister Jacqueline Mallory of Chicago, IL, Madelyn Mallory and Kim Weston of Newport, RI. She was preceded in death by her parents Solomon and Leslie (Baines) Mallory, her sibling Charles (Boots) Mallory, Barbara Mallory, Jean (Goodings) Mallory, and Norman (Boots) Mallory, and great-grandson Gregory "GT" Taylor.
Carol is also, survived by her only daughter Janice Marie Panos, her grandchildren: Latona, her husband Marcus Shaw, and their children Deja, Marcus Jr, and Kameron. Theodore Panos and his daughter Alana Panos. Janell Panos and her children Anthony and Kobe Taylor. Surviving Carol are also many nieces and nephews that she held close to her heart.
A Memorial Service will be held in Newport, Rhode Island on August 3rd, 2019 at Community Baptist Church. She will be loved and missed by all that knew her.
Published in Newport Daily News from July 9 to July 15, 2019