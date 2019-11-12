|
|
Michael D. Scott, Sr.
Michael D. Scott, Sr., 78, of Middletown, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019 in the Kingston Center for Nursing. He was the husband of the late Donna L. (Marley) Scott. Born in Newport, he was the son of the late DeLoss and Alvera (Mello) Scott. Michael worked for J.T. O'Connell on Mill Street in Newport and went on to teach carpentry at the Woonsocket High School implementing the building a house program. He spent years working for Arthur Marshall restoring many homes in Newport including the Tea House at Cliff Walk and Providence Performing Arts Center. He retired as government construction inspector on the Navy Base. Nothing was more important to Michael and Donna than their family. The all took family camping trips on family holidays to see Washington, D.C., Montreal, and their favorite, Nickerson State Park on Cape Cod until Donna passed in 2008. He leaves his children Claudina "Dina" Vargas and her husband Robert of North Kingstown, Sara Gallagher and her husband Charles of West Warwick, Angela Rodriguez and her husband Ivan of East Greenwich and Michael D. Scott, Jr., of Middletown. Michael also leaves his grandchildren, Enrique "Ricky" Rodriguez, Brittany Church, Samantha Rodriguez, and Racquel Rodriguez. He also leaves many nieces and nephews especially Melissa Alphonso of Portsmouth and Marilyn Manville of Middletown.
Calling hours will be held, Friday, November 15, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. His funeral will be held, Saturday, at 9:30 AM from the funeral home with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 AM in St. Joseph's Church, Broadway, Newport. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery. Donations Visiting Nurse Home and Hospice, 1184 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871. For additional information, please visit www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019