POWERED BY

O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home - Newport
465 Spring St.
Newport, RI 02840
401-846-0932
Michael T. Maraziti


1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael T. Maraziti Obituary
Michael T. Maraziti
Michael T. Maraziti, 57 of Baltimore, MD died unexpectedly on April 1, 2019.
Born in Newport, RI, the son of Frances M. Maraziti and the late Richard M. Maraziti, Michael graduated from Rogers High School class of 1980.
Having previously lived in Key West where he opened a Legal Seafood restaurant, Michael relocated to Maryland in the late 1990s. It was there he found his new home in Fells Point, Baltimore. In 2003, Michael opened One-Eyed Mike's, which he owned and operated for 13 years. His restaurant was home to the first Grand Marnier Club, which currently includes more than 3,000 members. He was also a partner in Lobo, a second restaurant also located in Fells Point. Michael sold One-Eyed Mike's in 2016 and was planning the next phase of his life at his untimely death.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard A. Maraziti.
He is survived by his brothers William, James and his wife Roxanne, both of Newport, and his sister Patricia Sullivan and her husband Kevin of Portsmouth.
He is also survived by ten nieces and nephews, several great nieces and nephews and friends too many to count.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, April 12th at St. Lucy's Church, 909 West Main Rd, Middletown, RI. A visitation will precede the funeral at 9:00 am at O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport, RI. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, May 5th in Fells Point, Baltimore.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael's memory can be made to the Tyanna Foundation for Breast Cancer Research, Baltimore MD or Fells Point Preservation Society.
For more information and online condolences, please visit www.oneillhayes.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2019
