Miriam (Myers) Estella Luckenbaugh

Miriam Estella (Myers) Luckenbaugh, 95, of Fall River, MA, passed away peacefully on June 25, 2020 at Sarah Brayton Nursing Center. She was the loving wife of the late John Edwin Luckenbaugh Jr to whom she had been married for 67 years before his passing.

Born in Codorus, PA, she was the daughter of the late Curvin and Hilda (Hinkle) Myers. She is also pre-deceased by her stillborn son and her brothers, Richard and Fred Myers.

Miriam grew up on farms in the rural south central Pennsylvania Dutch countryside. She was no stranger to hard work and discipline which she carried with her during her entire life. Her work ethic was to be admired, as was typical of her generation. She married John during WWII. After his discharge they lived in Wiota, outside of Spring Grove. The family moved to Middletown, RI in the early 60's when John's job transferred him there. As the years progressed they started to winter in Florida and resided in Bayonet Point, FL for 25 years. They visited with the RI grandchildren during the summers spent there. The PA grandchildren were visited on both legs of the trip between RI and FL. She loved all her grandchildren and great grandchildren dearly.

Miriam was a homemaker and an outstanding seamstress, quilter, crocheter, and crafter. During her time in PA & RI she made clothing and draperies for many customers. There was no end to her creative abilities. She was a member of the Women's group at St Peter's Lutheran Church in Newport, RI for many years. She and her husband traveled extensively during their retirement years.

Survivors include her son, Thomas Luckenbaugh (Lucy) of Spring Grove, PA; daughter Carol Garvey (Terry) of Tiverton, RI; grandchildren David Luckenbaugh of York, PA, Holly (Luckenbaugh) Kennedy of York, PA, Erin (Manning) Santiago (Salvadore) of Providence, RI, and Brooke Manning (Giovanni) of Aurora, CO; and great grandchildren Breanna, Katie, and Kayla.

The family is very grateful and thankful to all the great caregivers and staff at the following assisted living and skilled nursing care facilities where Miriam resided for the past 9 years - Brookdale Sakonnet in Tiverton, RI; Adams House in Fall River, MA; and most recently Sarah Brayton in Fall River, MA.

Arrangements will be made at a later date. Burial will be in Jefferson, PA. Donations can be made to St Peter's Lutheran Church, One Broadway, Newport, RI 02840.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store