Morris M. "Moe" Feitelberg
age 82, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Charlton Memorial Hospital after a brief illness. He was the devoted husband of Rita (Bettey) Feitelberg with whom he shared 32 years of marriage.
Moe was born in Fall River, MA to the late Frank S. and Ruth G. (Hathaway) Feitelberg. He attended Durfee High School and loved playing basketball and spending time with friends "up the flint".
Moe enjoyed a successful 43 year career with AT&T and then Verizon in Newport, RI. After his retirement from the phone company, he followed in his father Frank S.Feitelberg footsteps as a Broker/Realtor with Bellevue Realtors in Newport. Changing course, Moe became a shuttle driver for Barry Automotive Group, also in Newport. Moe loved working with people and made new friends everywhere he went, every day. He was a New England sports teams enthusiast and an excellent golfer. He loved playing golf, especially with his son-in-law Mark and his grandson Patrick. A talented singer and music fan, he especially loved Frank Sinatra and he and Rita had the great honor of meeting Mr. Sinatra at an event at the Venus de Milo in the early 80's. Above all, he valued time spent with family.
In addition to his wife Rita, Moe is survived by her family whom he cherished; Michael Quinn and his wife Melissa of Rochester, NY. Kathy Quinn Chicoine and her husband Mark of Virginia Beach, VA, Pamela Quinn Manchester and her husband Kenneth of Westport, Patricia Quinn Swift and her husband Scott of Westport. Moe is also survived by his daughter, Lisa Feitelberg-Costa; his sister Lydia Griffin; seven grandchildren, Patrick Chicoine, Meggie Chicoine, Jordan Manchester-David and her husband LiDor, Andee Manchester, Hallie Manchester, Maura Quinn and Matthew J. Feitelberg; and several nieces and nephews. Moe was preceded in death by his son Frank S. Feitelberg, II and half sister, Nancy Brisson.
Moe and Rita were residents for more than 4 years at Brookdale/Sakonnet Bay in Tiverton. Their family is extremely grateful to the entire Brookdale family for the wonderful care and quality of life they provided to them.
His Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 9:00 AM from Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, 178 Winter St., Fall River followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM in Holy Name Church, 708 Hanover St., Fall River. Burial will be private. Visiting hours are Friday from 5:00 – 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his honor may be made to the , 30 Speen Str., Framingham, MA 01701. For tributes and directions, www.waring-sullivan.com
Published in Newport Daily News from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020