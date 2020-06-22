MSC John H. Johnson
MSC John H. Johnson (USN., Ret.), 87, passed away on June 9, 2020, in Brooklyn, NY. He was the husband of Azalea B. (Jennings) Johnson. Born in Winsboro, SC, he was the son of the late Haughty and Mamie (Watkins) Johnson. John served in the U.S. Navy for over 23 years before retiring. He then worked a 2nd career as a bank courier in New York City, NY before retiring a 2nd time. A diehard Giants fan, as well as an avid chess player, John enjoyed cooking, reading, going to the movies, going to the race track, walking and spending time with his children. He had a beautiful tenor voice and loved jazz.
He was an active member of the American Legion Post #213 Chapter in Brooklyn, NY. Besides his wife, he is survived by his children, John H. Johnson, Jr. (Annette) Dover, DE, Valerie Carroll (Paul) Greenbelt, MD, Jacqueline Killian, Newport, RI and Gina M. Mungin, Middletown, RI; 9 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, 8 great great grandchildren. Also survived by sisters Cora Johnson and Carrie Barnes of Charlotte, NC; sister in law Sara Singfield of Baltimore, MD, a host of nieces, nephews, very dear friend Willa Johnson, Reverend Ray Wade and other friends and associates. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Veronica Simmons, granddaughter Azalea Killian, great-grandson Kadian Killian, sisters Maggie Henderson and Sarah Henderson.
Calling hours will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 6:00-8:00PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI. Please understand that physical distancing and wearing face masks are required and there may be a longer than usual waiting time to pay your respects to John's family.
His funeral will be private. Donations in John's memory, may be made to the Lupus Foundation of America, 6120 Brandon Avenue, Springfield, VA 22150 or to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001. For online condolences, please visit www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.