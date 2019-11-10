|
|
Nancy M. (Gualteri) Barker
Nancy M. (Gaulteri) Barker, 83, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away at home on November 8, 2019. She was the wife of Benjamin Barker III.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Ruth (Kesson) Gualteri. Beside her husband, she leaves her son Benjamin Barker IV and his companion Annmarie Chaves, her daughter-in-law, Heidi Barker, and her grandchildren Helena Barker, Nick Barker, Ashley Barker, and April Barker. She was preceded in death her son David Barker. Public Viewing will be held Wednesday, 13th of November, 2019 from 1:00 to 2:00 PM in the Hambly Funeral Home, 30 Red Cross Avenue, Newport. Her funeral will follow at 2:00 PM in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Newport Memorial Park, 123 Howland Avenue, Middletown. Donations may be made to Hope Hospice, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904 or to the Middletown Fire Department, 239 Wyatt Road, Middletown, RI 02842. Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 13, 2019