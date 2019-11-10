Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hambly Funeral Home
30 Red Cross Avenue
Newport, RI 02840
(410) 846-0698
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Barker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy M. (Gualteri) Barker


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy M. (Gualteri) Barker Obituary
Nancy M. (Gualteri) Barker
Nancy M. (Gaulteri) Barker, 83, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away at home on November 8, 2019. She was the wife of Benjamin Barker III.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Ruth (Kesson) Gualteri. Beside her husband, she leaves her son Benjamin Barker IV and his companion Annmarie Chaves, her daughter-in-law, Heidi Barker, and her grandchildren Helena Barker, Nick Barker, Ashley Barker, and April Barker. She was preceded in death her son David Barker. Public Viewing will be held Wednesday, 13th of November, 2019 from 1:00 to 2:00 PM in the Hambly Funeral Home, 30 Red Cross Avenue, Newport. Her funeral will follow at 2:00 PM in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Newport Memorial Park, 123 Howland Avenue, Middletown. Donations may be made to Hope Hospice, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904 or to the Middletown Fire Department, 239 Wyatt Road, Middletown, RI 02842. Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -