Nicholas Geas
Nicholas Andrew Geas passed away in Arizona on May 5, 2020. He was born in Fitchburg, Massachusetts on October 24, 1935 to Andrew Fotios and Evanthia (Pappas) Geas. His family moved to Worcester, Massachusetts when he was five years of age. He attended schools in Worcester and upon graduation joined the Navy. While stationed in Newport, Rhode Island, he met and married Mildred (Maigler) Geas.
He worked for 3M for many years and then started his own telecommunications business.
He was an avid fisherman and hunter, managed a little league team and loved living in Rhode Island where he enjoyed his fishing. In his retirement years he loved performing singing Karaoke. Nicholas moved to California, then to Arizona where he lived until his passing.
Nicholas will be missed by his children, Cheryl Ann of Oregon, Andrea, Nicholas (Niko) and Andrew (Drew) all of Rhode Island, his siblings, William Andrew Geas and his wife, Nancy, Fotios Andrew Geas, and Vasiliki Bodnarchuk and her husband, Mitchell. Nicholas also leaves his grandchildren, Jessica, Patrick, Alex, and Logan and many nieces and nephews.
Nicholas was predeceased by his parents, Andrew Fotios and Evanthia Geas and his brother, Thomas Andrew Geas.
The family and friends of Nicholas are mourning his passing. The current environment has prevented them from receiving guests as they would prefer, so we encourage all friends and family to reach out to his family and show your support. Please call or write to them directly.

Published in Newport Daily News from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.
