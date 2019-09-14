|
|
FIRST ANNIVERSARY
In Loving Memory Of
NINA M. SMITH
2018 - September 14 - 2019
Today is the first anniversary of your first day in Heaven. The memories help us to smile each day although the pain is still there. You are deeply missed. Your smile, your sense of
humor, your caring about everyone, your generosity to everyone around you are missed every day. You are always in our thoughts and conversations and you are not forgotten and never will. You are close to our hearts and will always remain there. You could not have been a
better wife, mother, grandmother, or daughter-in-law to those who loved you.
Until we meet again, Richard, Matthew, Alyson, Rob and Lucy.
Published in Newport Daily News on Sept. 14, 2019