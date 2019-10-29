|
|
Olga Ball Johnson
Olga B. Johnson
June 9, 1925 - October 14, 2019
Ann Arbor, MI
Olga Johnson, age 94, passed away peacefully on October 14, 2019. She was born on June 9, 1925 in Newport, RI, daughter of Carroll and Gladys Ball. After graduating from Rogers High School, Olga attended Yale University before graduating from the New England Conservatory of Music in 1949 with a Bachelor of Music. She later returned to Newport serving as organist to several local churches and joined the Swanhurst Choral Society(founded by her father Carroll), where she met her future husband and Newport resident, Paul G. Johnson. They were married on November 7, 1952 in Newport. She and Paul moved to Ann Arbor, MI shortly after where they raised their family and resided for more than 63 years. In her spare time, Olga enjoyed playing the piano, was an avid golfer and spent many hours sailing on Lake Michigan. Olga loved being with her family and had a special affection for her pets. She enjoyed visiting Newport sereral times, most recently in 2017.
Olga is preceded in death by her husband Paul and her oldest son, Mark. She is survived by her brother, retired Colonel Edmund Keith (Peggy)Ball of Satellite Beach, FL., her children Peter (Susan) Johnson, Marta Johnson and Philip (Michelle) Johnson, all Michigan residents. Olga will be greatly missed by her three grandchildren Sara, Katherine and Emily Johnson.
Services will be held at St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Ann Arbor on Friday, November 1st at 1pm.
Published in Newport Daily News from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019