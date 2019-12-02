|
Olinda Gomes
Olinda Gomes, age 83, a lifelong resident of Portsmouth, RI, passed away on December 1, 2019. She was the wife of the late Benjamin Gomes Jr.
Olinda was born in Tiverton, RI to Joseph and Mary Anselmo and worked for over 30 years as a seamstress in the mills of Fall River and Bristol until her retirement in 2004. She was foremost a dedicated mother, and she was also a lifelong member of St. Anthony's Church. In her free time, she enjoyed scrapbooking and ceramics. In retirement, she enjoyed travelling with her husband and spending time with the community at the Portsmouth Senior Center.
Olinda is survived by her daughter Laurie Sacrey of Portsmouth, her son in law Bert Peixoto, her sister Conception Rezendes, and two grandsons, Michael Peixoto and Matt Sacrey and his wife Ashley, all of Portsmouth, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and a daughter Debra A. Peixoto.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019, at 9:00 am from the Connors Funeral Home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM at St. Anthony's Church, 2836 East Main Road, Portsmouth. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, Middletown.
Memorial donations may be made to the of RI, 245 Waterman Street, Suite 306
Providence, RI 02906.
Published in Newport Daily News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019