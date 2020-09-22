Oliver "Ollie" Lawrence

Oliver Edward Lawrence Jr. was born July 10, 1944 in Portsmouth, RI to Oliver and Mary Lawrence. He graduated from Warren High School in 1963. After high school Oliver joined the Rhode Island Army National Guard in 1964 where he remained an active service guard with many accolades until his retirement from service in 1987 at the rank of Sargent First Class (E-7). His contributions to the world did not stop with Guard service as Oliver was also a member of the Big Brothers of R.I. in 1986 where he won Big Brother of the year award in 1993, Knights of Columbus, and a part of the Lions Club of Rhode Island. As long-time Prudential salesman he was always leading sales and his clients loved his personality. Oliver loved riding his Goldwing motorcycle and his creative writing. As a family man he enjoyed supporting his family and his steadfast devotion as a father, grandfather and mentor to many will uplift his legacy in the hearts and minds of all that knew him. Oliver joined his heavenly father on August 6th, 2020. He left behind 2 sisters, a devoted wife Caren Lawrence, 2 daughters Marlo and Carlene Lawrence and her spouse Jason Baker, 2 beloved grandsons Trey Lawrence and Oliver Baker, 2 great grand-children Eloise Lawrence and Atticus Davis, and many others that cherished Oliver and his charisma greatly. There will be a memorial mass at Our Lady of Las Vegas Catholic Church on September 25th at 1:30pm, we welcome all to join in commemoration.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store