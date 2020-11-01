Orania "Ronnie" (Mellekas) Kastritis

(1927 - 2020)

SUN CITY (MENIFEE) CA - Orania Kastritis, 93, of Sun City, CA, formerly from Newport, RI, died on October 27, 2020 at the Sunny Rose Glen Assisted Living & Memory Care facility in Menifee, CA. Ronnie, was born on May 30, 1927 in Newport, RI to Stavros & Vasiliki (Mootis) Mellekas. She was married to Paul J. Kastritis (1923 - 2010) of San Diego, CA for 59 years.

Ronnie had many occupations in her life. She worked during WWII, at the old Goat Island Naval Torpedo Station, where she was a tester. After the war, she moved to San Diego and worked for the telephone company and is where, at a church dance, met her future husband. In 1959, the family, including their 2 children, drove across the country and settled in Middletown, RI, where they remained for 16 years. During that time, she became the credit manager for the Cherry & Webb Department store & eventually the first female credit manager for the local Newport Bank.

Ronnie was a proud member of the Greek Orthodox Church, particularly "her" church, St. Spyridons of Newport, RI. Even as she moved away she continued to follow the workings of the church and kept up with church news.

She is survived by her son James P. and daughter-in-law Bethany (Newton) of Yarmouth Port, MA; daughter Ginger and son-in-law Daniel Varner of Oak Harbor, WA.; three granddaughters -- Kate and husband John Murray, Julie and her husband Ryan Irwin, Savannah Gilbert and 4 great-grandchildren -- Sophie and Connor Murray; Mary and Caroline Irwin. She leaves her sister Mary and her husband Steve Cosmos; her sister-in-law Martha and many nieces & nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, James and John Mellekas. Three of her closest friends, Esther Lascaras, of Newport, RI, with whom she had nightly "discussions," and Jackie Figueroa and Maureen Sullivan of Sun City, CA. Special thanks go to Jackie and Maureen for their devotion and help given to Ronnie, especially toward the end of her life.

Arrangements for a memorial service will be announced at a future date



