Otis Little Sampson
Otis Little Sampson, 78, of Tiverton, husband of Sandra (Goyette) Sampson, passed away on his birthday on Monday, July 29, 2019.
He was the owner, founder and C.E.O. of Systems Resource Management, Middletown, RI
A professor for 30 years, he taught Business Management at Roger Williams University.
He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War.
His passion was golfing. He enjoyed attending 82nd Airborne Division Army reunions and visiting military bases.
Besides his wife of 29 years, he leaves a daughter, Donna LeClair of Somerset, Steve Sampson (wife Kathleen) of Fall River and Jason Eberhard (wife Emily) of S.C.
two grandchildren, Ryan and Matthew LeClair; two siblings, Gary Sampson of Seattle, WA, Dawn Sampson of Lompoc, CA, a former wife, Dolores (Machado) Sampson.
He was the son of the late Otis Little Sampson and Irene (Loftus) Steirs and the brother of the late Johanna Stukas and Ruth Steirs.
His funeral will be held Friday at 9:00 A.M. from Auclair Funeral Home, 690 S.Main St. Fall River with a Funeral Mass in Good Shepherd Church, at 10:00 A.M.
Cremation to follow.
Visitation Thursday from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to 82nd Airborne Division Assn. Inc.
P.O. Box 87482, Fayetteville, NC 28304-7482. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from July 30 to Aug. 1, 2019