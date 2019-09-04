|
Pamela Leys Thomas
Pamela " Pam" H. Leys Thomas, 55, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on September 1, 2019, at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.
Pamela was born December 29, 1963, in Boston, MA to William H. Leys and the late Patricia (Macdonald) Leys.
Pam was married to James W. Thomas for 20 years.
Pamela is survived by her husband James W.Thomas, her father William Leys of Newport, her brothers; Matthew Leys of Newport, RI and William Leys of San Louis Obispo, CA. She is also survived by her children; Patrick Dyl, Eric Dyl, Matthew Dyl and his wife Kate, her stepchildren; Richard D.Forbes III, Daniel Forbes, Jessica Thomas, John Thomas and James Thomas, and her grandchildren; Michael Anthony and Collette Dyl, Richard D.Forbes IV, Julian, Quinton and Ryder Forbes, Linclon Aldrich, Gabriel and Adeline Trust, Nixon Brownell and James Eleanor Thomas, Lola, Mia and Vincent Thomas.
Pamela was a 1982 graduate of Roger's High School where she ran on the Cross Country team. She was an avid fan of the Newport Gulls and a host Mom for 8 seasons. She loved to walk on First beach in the mornings prior to its opening and collect shells and small rocks.
Calling hours will be held Friday, September 6, 2019, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home.
Her funeral will be held on Saturday September 7, 2019 at 8:00am in the funeral with her Mass of Christian Burial at 9:00am in Jesus Saviour Church 509 Broadway in Newport.
Burial will follow in St. Columba Cemetery Brown's Lane in Middletown.
