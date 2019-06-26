|
|
Patricia A. Soares
Patricia Soares, 72, of Middletown, RI, passed away on June 21, 2019, at Newport Hospital surrounded by her family.
Patricia was born on March 20, 1947, in Newport, RI to Manuel D. and Dolores (Breau) Silveira. Patricia was married to Anthony Soares for 21 years.
Patricia is survived by her children; Rhonda L. Smith of Middletown, and Paul Maigler also of Middletown. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Dylan and Ben Smith, and Rene Lewis, and her sisters, Ann Baseley and Jean Cottrell and her lifelong best friend Gay Pine.
She was preceded in death by her son, George Maigler, her husband Anthony Soares, her brother Robert Silveira, and her sister Carol Darney.
Patricia grew up in Middletown and worked at Tommy's Dinner and James L. Maher Center for many years. Patricia loved her arts and crafts and passing down her talents to her children and grandchildren. She adored her beloved dogs Angel and Panda. Later in life she enjoyed going camping and was a member of the Quahog Chapter. She looked forward to taking her grandchildren to the yearly Camp-O-Rama events with her camping group. She also loved attending her grandchildren's baseball games, gymnastics meets and other school events.
Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours which will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019, from 9:00-10:30 am at Memorial Funeral Home 375 Broadway in Newport.
Her funeral service will be held immediately following at 10:30 in the funeral home.
Burial will be at St. Columba Cemetery, Browns Lane in Middletown.
Donations in her memory may be made to Middletown Fire Department or Visiting Nurse Service of Newport & Bristol Counties.
Published in Newport Daily News from June 26 to June 28, 2019