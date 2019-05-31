|
Patricia A. Walker
Patricia A. Walker, 69, formerly of 78 Phelps Road, Middletown, RI, passed away at Newport Hospital on Friday May 24, 2019.
Born in Norfolk, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Flovell (Ewing) Walker.
Patricia worked for 36 years at both the Veteran's administration and the DOD at the Naval Health Clinic in Newport, Rhode Island. She was a health care specialist and retired from the government in 2012. After retiring, she worked as a SHIP Senior health insurance specialist at the Portsmouth Senior Center in Portsmouth, R.I.
Patricia loved to travel with friends and family. She often visited Atlantic City and bowled on the Middletown Aquatics League. She was an avid collector of Hallmark ornaments, Snowbabies, military coins and loved to play bingo, BUNKO and slots.
Patricia is survived by her brothers, Lawrence Walker of Niantic, CT, Thomas F. Walker and his wife Frances of Warwick , R.I.; her nephews and niece, Brian Walker and his wife Alyssa of Waterville Valley, NH, Jonathan Walker and his wife Susan of Coventry, RI and Stephanie George and her husband Jonathan of Warwick, RI; 6 great nieces and nephews; and numerous cousins and other extended family. She will be missed by her family and many close friends.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, June 5th from 10 – 11 am in Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI. Funeral services will follow at 11 am. Burial will follow at Newport Memorial Park.
Memorial donations may be made to Three Angels Fund, PO Box 4001, Middletown, RI 02842.
Published in Newport Daily News from May 31 to June 3, 2019