Patricia Ann Brigham
Patricia Ann (Fitzgerald) Brigham, age 81. Died unexpectedly at Newport Hospital on Saturday, May 11, 2019 surrounded by her loving and devoted family. She was born in Fall River, MA, but lived in Tiverton, RI for over 40 years. Daughter of the late Sarah McDonald and George Fitzgerald. She was married to the late Lawrence Brigham. She leaves behind her children Timothy Brigham (Denise) of Bristol, RI, Michael Brigham (Amy) of Tiverton, RI. Daughter Kelly Mauricio (Steve) of Pawtucket, as well as many grandchildren Ashley Baldwin (Eric), Jennifer, Nicole, Emily, Will, and Benjamin Brigham, Steven, Sarah, Rebecca, and Rachel Mauricio. She had one great grandson Eric Baldwin Jr. She also leaves behind her siblings Margaret Brown, Claire Souliere, Owen, Kenneth, Frank and Billy Fitzgerald and the late Rita Bazinet, Sarah Harper, Anne Pepin, Catherine, Robert and George Fitzgerald. She was a graduate of Durfee High School and Union Hospital School of Nursing. She worked at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, FL and then Union Hospital (Charlton Hospital). She worked in various positions and departments but worked in the nursing field for over 45 years. She was an avid volunteer. She volunteered at Meals on wheels, Tiverton and Fall River Soup Kitchens, Hospice, and the Fall River Food Pantry. She was a member of the Union Hospital Alumni Association. Always a generous soul she affected the lives of many. She loved gardening, flowers, shopping, but most of all her children and grandchildren. Calling hours will be held Wednesday morning, May 15, 2019 from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM in the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, RI. Her funeral will take place Wednesday at 9:30AM from the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in St. Anthony's Church, 2836 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI. Burial will be in St. Columba Cemetery, Middletown.
