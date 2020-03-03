Home

O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home - Newport
465 Spring St.
Newport, RI 02840
401-846-0932
Patricia Raffa Obituary
Patricia Raffa

Patricia (Alexander) Raffa, 62, wife of Peter D. Raffa, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 28, 2020. Born in Newport, Rhode Island on August 19, 1957, a daughter of the late George P. and Helen A. (Sylvia) Alexander, she had been a resident of Portsmouth, Rhode Island.
Patricia worked in healthcare as a CNA and for Hospice Care of Rhode Island for many years. Her love of music and animals was well known by her family and friends.
Along with her husband Peter, Patricia is survived by her daughter, Nicole E. Raffa and her partner Daniel P. Topazio of Warren, RI; sister Maryanne Fischer MacDonald and her husband Brian MacDonald of Middletown; sister Jane G. Back of East Hartford, CT; brother William J. Alexander and his wife Carrie Alexander of Warren, OH; sister Susan C. Welch of East Hartford, CT; as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Michael G. Alexander of Newport, and her sister Kathleen F. (Alexander) Maynard of Mississippi.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring Street, Newport from 4-7pm. The funeral Mass and burial will be private.
For more information or online condolences please visit, www.oneillhayes.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020
