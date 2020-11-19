1/1
Patricia (Collins) Sherman
1929 - 2020
Patricia (nee Collins) Sherman
Patricia (nee Collins) Sherman, 90, formerly of Newport, RI, died Apr 25, 2020 in Galveston County, TX from complications associated with the pandemic. She was the former wife of the late Capt. Thomas Hanson Sherman Jr USN (ret). Born in Baltimore, MD on October 28, 1929, she was the daughter of the late George Preston Collins and Louise (Bedingfield) Collins.
A long-time resident of Newport, RI, first arriving in 1958, she was active with the United Way, Navy Officer Wives groups, Lucy's Hearth, and other volunteer groups on Aquidneck Island. She also ran a B&B at the historic Weaver-Franklin house at 4 Training Station Rd, and enjoyed a successful Interior Design business.
She is survived by a daughter, Susan Mallory Sherman of Cambridge, MA, and a son, LCDR Thomas Hanson Sherman III, USCG (ret) of Galveston, TX. She is so missed.
Memorial donations may be made in her memory to Lucy's Hearth, 19 Valley Rd, Middletown, RI 02842.

Published in Newport Daily News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 27, 2020.
