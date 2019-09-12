|
Patrick D. Donnelly
Patrick Dennis Donnelly, 55, of Saunderstown, RI passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at home. He was the husband of Karen J. (Linski) Donnelly.
Born in Newport, RI to Harry and Edith (Dowd) Donnelly on February 4, 1964.
He attended Rogers High School and was employed as an electrician for the last 30 years.
Besides his wife, Patrick is survived by his mother Edith, his sisters, Kelly Keefe and Susan Donnelly and brother, Stephen Donnelly, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Harry Donnelly.
A Celebration of Life will be held 2-4 pm on Sunday, September 15 at the O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring Street, Newport. A reception will be held immediately following at the Hibernian Hall, 2 Wellington Ave, Newport until 7pm.
Burial will be Monday, September 16 at St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown's Lane, Middletown at 11am.
Memorial donations may be made to the North Kingstown Animal Shelter, 395 Hamilton Allenton Rd, North Kingstown, RI 02852.
Published in Newport Daily News from Sept. 12 to Sept. 14, 2019