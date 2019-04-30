|
|
Patti A. Dunn
Patti Ann Dunn of Manchester, NH and formerly of Keene, NH died Fe. 22, 2019 at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, after a long illness. Patti was born in Keene, NH on March 4, 1956, the daughter of Whalen Dunn of Venice, FL and Exeter, NH and Geraldine Dunn of Columbus, GA. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her children, Lucas David-Kirk Dunn of Keene and Maxine Rose Dunn of CA; her brother, Michael Dunn and his wife, Cindy, of Upatoi, GA; Barry Dunn and his wife, Barbara, of Middletown, RI; and Bryan Dunn of Keene; one sister, Kathi Dunn of Keene; her stepmother, Laura Scott; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her son, Whalen Roger Dunn.
A memorial service will be held in Keene on June 22, 2019. The Foley Funeral Home of Keene, NH is assisting with arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from Apr. 30 to May 4, 2019