Paul Cordeiro
Paul Cordeiro, age 80, a native of Newport, RI, left this life and entered the arms of his Lord and his late, beloved, wife, Barbara (DelRoss) Cordeiro on April 21, 2019, Easter Sunday. He leaves behind his adoring daughters, Susan Starbird and Donna Willard, their spouses, four grandchildren and one great grandchild..
Paul was the son of the late Manuel and Mabel (Watson) Cordeiro of Newport and Middletown and part of a sibling group that consisted of three pairs of twin boys and two sisters.
As a child, Paul "lived" at the Newport YMCA, served as an acolyte and choir boy at Trinity Episcopal Church and as a camp councilor at the Episcopal Conference Center in Pascoag, RI. He proudly served as a US Marine Artilleryman for several years and epitomized what it meant to be a Marine.
He spent the majority of his working career as a local and regional store manager for national retail chains. He was a great and faithful son, brother, husband, father and grandfather. "Semper Fi" to the "Gentle Marine".
For funeral arrangements contact the Paul C. Rogers, Family Funeral Home, Amesbury, MA at 978-388-0288 or www.paulcrogers.com
Published in Newport Daily News from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2019