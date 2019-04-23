Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paul C Rogers & Sons Inc
2 Hillside Ave
Amesbury, MA 01913
(978) 388-0288
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Cordeiro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Cordeiro


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Paul Cordeiro Obituary
Paul Cordeiro
Paul Cordeiro, age 80, a native of Newport, RI, left this life and entered the arms of his Lord and his late, beloved, wife, Barbara (DelRoss) Cordeiro on April 21, 2019, Easter Sunday. He leaves behind his adoring daughters, Susan Starbird and Donna Willard, their spouses, four grandchildren and one great grandchild..
Paul was the son of the late Manuel and Mabel (Watson) Cordeiro of Newport and Middletown and part of a sibling group that consisted of three pairs of twin boys and two sisters.
As a child, Paul "lived" at the Newport YMCA, served as an acolyte and choir boy at Trinity Episcopal Church and as a camp councilor at the Episcopal Conference Center in Pascoag, RI. He proudly served as a US Marine Artilleryman for several years and epitomized what it meant to be a Marine.
He spent the majority of his working career as a local and regional store manager for national retail chains. He was a great and faithful son, brother, husband, father and grandfather. "Semper Fi" to the "Gentle Marine".
For funeral arrangements contact the Paul C. Rogers, Family Funeral Home, Amesbury, MA at 978-388-0288 or www.paulcrogers.com
Published in Newport Daily News from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now