Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Buddemeyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Earl Buddemeyer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Earl Buddemeyer Obituary
PAUL EARL BUDDEMEYER
Age 66, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019, at Tennova Healthcare of Clarksville.
Paul was born May 4, 1953, in Norfolk, VA to the late Paul F. Buddemeyer and Barbara K. Brogan Buddemeyer. He was also preceded in death by one brother, Albert D. Buddemeyer.
Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, December 16, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Chapel. Burial will be at Keesee Cemetery with full military honors. Visitation will be held Monday, December 16, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Paul was a retired CW2 U.S. Army Veteran.
Paul is survived by his siblings and their spouses, David Allan and Kathi Buddemeyer of Jupiter, FL, Kevin Michael and Gail Buddemeyer of Davenport, FL, Michelle Marie (Buddemeyer) and Paul Finan of Tiverton, RI, Michael Allan and Amy Buddemeyer of Portsmouth, RI; six nieces and nephews, Stephanie Lee Buddemeyer of New Smyrma Beach, FL, Zack Michael Buddemeyer of Jupiter, FL, Kristine Anne Buddemeyer of Lake Mary, FL, Sheona and Anthony Cordeiro of Fall River, MA and Christopher Allan and Stephanie Finan of Middletown, RI, Shane Michael Buddemeyer and Megan Rose Buddemeyer of Portsmouth, RI; three great nieces and nephews, Tyler Finan, Danial Alan Finan and Olivia Rose Finan, Victory Elizabeth Finan.; best friend, Anthony A. Reed; and favorite cats, Frick, Frack, and Fang.
Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -