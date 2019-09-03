|
Paul F. Mello
Paul F. Mello, 49, of Forest Avenue, Middletown formerly of Willow Lane, Portsmouth, passed away with his family by his side, on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital. Born in Newport, on November 28, 1969, he was the son of Lyn D. Mello of Portsmouth and the late Doreen (Plikunas) Mello.
Paul was a graduate of Portsmouth High School, Class of 1987. After high school, Paul worked as an auto mechanic for many years at Louie's Garage in Bristol. Later, when his parents established Mello & Sons Towing, he worked alongside them as a master mechanic and tow truck operator for many years. He had a great passion for cars and motorcycles, but more importantly, he loved his family most. Following a traumatic motorcycle accident 12 years ago, Paul could be found walking laps and making friends at Newport Hospital and had a feature article in the Newport Daily News about his recovery. His determination and perseverance was an inspiration to all. Besides his father, Paul leaves his caregiver Christin Mello of Tiverton, his sisters Kimberly Albro and her husband Dave, Kristel Massarotti and her husband Brian, Toni Marshall and her husband John and his brother Robert Mello and his companion Julie O'Loughlin. He also leaves countless nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Paul is also survived by his aunts and uncles Corinne Edenbach and her husband Robert, Margo Mello, Donna Mello, Tony Mello and his wife Arleen, Denise Mello, Kevin Mello, Karen Transue and her husband Fred, Kim Mello and Stacy Mello and her husband Henry. Calling hours will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM in the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth. A prayer service will begin at 6:30 PM. Memorial donations may be made to the Newport Hospital Community Walking Program, Vanderbilt Rehabilitation, 11 Friendship Street, Newport, RI 02840. Additional information is available at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019