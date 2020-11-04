1/1
Paul G. Healy
Paul G. Healy
Age 69, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Linda A. (Barrette) Healy for 20 years. Born in Norfolk, Virginia, he was a son of Katherine R. (Herklotz) and the late Edward J. Healy.
Paul earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Rhode Island. He was a real estate broker and worked for Towne Realty Developing Company. Paul enjoyed golfing and playing racquetball. He was a kind man who worked with intellectually disabled adults at Perspectives Corporation in North Kingstown.
Paul was the loving father of Trevor P. Healy (wife, Victoria) and Alexandria C. Healy (Justin Greenough); stepfather of Mallory A. Kropman (husband, Michael) and Bailey M. Kowal (John Marino); grandfather of Logan and Peyton Healy; step-grandfather of Josephine Kropman; brother of Kathleen Flanagan (husband, Michael), Stephen Healy, Peter Healy (wife, Laura), and Thomas Healy (wife, Michelle). He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
His memorial service will be private in the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home of North Kingstown, Rhode Island.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Save A Lab Rescue will be appreciated. http://www.savealabrescue.org/
Please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com for information and online condolences.

Published in Newport Daily News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
November 4, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful man who was such a bright light and always kept us laughing. My heartfelt condolences go out to all the family.
Kelli Healy
