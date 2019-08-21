Home

Paul Keefe Obituary
Paul Keefe
Paul Martin Keefe, 89, of Voluntown, CT died peacefully in his sleep on Monday, August 19, 2019. Born on February 18, 1930 in Jamaica Plain, MA, he was the son of the late John and Mary (Reedy) Keefe. He was the husband of fifty-four years of the late Rose Theresa (Manville) Keefe, who died in June of 2012. He was an enlisted Navy seaman for ten years and served on the USS Vulcan and the USS Caloosahatchee, and was a machinist at General Electric Corporation for 20 years until his retirement in 1978. In his retirement Paul enjoyed visiting his family, helping to build and repair anything and everything, and tinkering with machinery. Paul also enjoyed gardening and landscaping his backyard. He is survived by his sister Jane Karp and her husband, Edwin of Kennesaw, GA; his son Antone Manville and his wife, Marilyn of Middletown, RI; his daughter Carol Toner and her husband, John of Newport, RI; his daughter Johanna Atkins of Portsmouth, RI; his daughter Paulette Batchek and her husband, Kevin of Voluntown, CT; and his son Paul Keefe Jr. and his wife, Kelly of Newport, RI. He also leaves behind twelve grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews, all of whom he deeply cherished. He was preceded in death by his brothers John Keefe, William Keefe, and Walter Keefe and his sisters, Lorraine Duffy and Doris Zontini.
Calling hours will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019 at the Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home, 490 Voluntown Road, Jewett City, CT. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Thomas Church, 61 Preston City Road, Voluntown, CT at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at the Pachaug Cemetery, Griswold, CT. For online condolences please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com
Published in Newport Daily News from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019
