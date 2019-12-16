|
Paula Simmons Botting
Paula Simmons Botting,67,of Tampa, Fl., passed away peacefully at home on November 30, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born March 25,1952 in Cortland, NY. Preceeded in death by her parents Peter and Elaine Simmons of Portsmouth, RI, and sister Matina Simmons Horwarth of Hampton, Va.
She leaves behind her husband of 47 years, Douglas J. Botting of Tampa Fl; son John Peter Botting and his wife Erica Botting of Palm Harbor, Fl; daughter Bridget Botting and Ryan Cooper of Redando Beach, CA; four grandchildren Isabella Botting, Gianna Botting, Barron Cooper and Kane Cooper; sisters Diane Scardigno of Naperville, Il and Connie Simmons of Melbourne, Fl; 9 nieces and nephews, 12 great nieces and nephews, and many cousins.
Paula will be dearly missed by her family and friends. No public services will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the ,or the American Liver Foundation or by donating blood in Paula's memory
