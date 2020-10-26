1/1
Pauline A. Shea
Pauline A. Shea
Pauline A. Shea, 93, of Newport, RI, died quietly on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Heatherwood Rehabilitation & Health Care Center in Newport. She was the wife of the late John L. Shea.
Born August 2, 1927 in Newport, RI, she was a daughter of the late Paul Edward Martin & Mary (Sullivan) Martin. Pauline was a lifetime Newporter.
She is survived by daughters Karen (Georges) Paumier and Kathleen S. Bradley, nephew James Martin, 3 grandsons and 4 great-grandchildren.
For many years, Pauline worked as a legal secretary at the Greenberg Law Firm for Albert and Betty Greenberg in Newport.
She was the mother of the late John L. Shea Jr, and sister of the late Katherine "Kay" Martin and E. "Paul" Martin Jr.
A private graveside service will be held at St. Columba Cemetery, Brown's Ln, Middletown. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Heatherwood Rehabilitation & Health Care Center, c/o Activities Fund, 398 Bellevue Avenue, Newport, RI 02840.
Funeral arrangements are by the O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home. To share online tributes with Pauline's family, please visit www.oneillhayes.com.



Published in Newport Daily News from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
