Peggy Grasing
Peggy Grasing, age 91, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed peacefully on Monday, November 18, 2019, surrounded by family. She was the widow of Fred J. Grasing.
Mrs. Grasing was born June 22, 1928, in New York, NY to Fritz and JEffie Bjorkman. She was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church since coming to the Newport area, singing in the choir for more than 60 years. She loved Middletown and had friends and family through the community. She was a devoted mother and enjoyed spending time with her family.
Peggy is survived by her children Robert and Nancy Grasing of Middletown, Linda and Bryan Whittaker of Middletown and Jean Marie Grasing of Nantucket, MA., as well as 8 Grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. She was predeceased be her daughter Robin Harvey of Nantucket, MA.
Funeral services will be held Thursday November 21, 2019, at 11:00 am in St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 575 Broadway, Newport, RI followed by a burial in Newport Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church 575 Broadway, Newport, RI 02840 or to Amedisys Foundation, Meadows Professional Park 1130 Ten Rod Road North Kingstown, RI 02852
Published in Newport Daily News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019