Peggy Phelan
Peggy Phelan, 76, of Newport, Rhode Island left this earth peacefully on March 29, 2019 at home surrounded by family members. Born in Newport on September 27, 1942 to the late Marie E. (Quigley) Phelan and John F. Phelan Sr. Peggy grew up in Newport's 5th Ward; graduating from St. Augustin's School, Rogers High School and Salve Regina College. In 1964 having earned a degree in elementary education she began a 35 year career in teaching.
Peggy began her career in Newport; then decided to accept a teaching position with the Department of Defense. This led her to choose teaching positions in Germany, the Philippines and finally ending in Japan. While working in these foreign countries Peggy took the opportunity to travel to many other countries for enjoyment. All the while returning to her roots in Newport's 5th Ward for her summers to be with her family.
Peggy is survived by her daughters Marissa Hoover (Jeremy) and Johna Marie Parkinson both residing in Indiana. She leaves two grandchildren Blake Parkinson and Isabella Hoover. Peggy is also survived by her siblings: Ann Flynn (William), John J. Phelan Jr. (Patricia), Marie Eckler, Patricia A. Phelan, Susan McDermott (John) and Thomas S. Phelan. She was predeceased by her brother-in-law Joseph Eckler. She leaves behind many nieces, nephews and cousins as is often the case for the typical 5th Ward Irish family.
Calling hours are respectfully omitted; with a Celebration of Life to be scheduled in the coming future. If desired, donations may be made in honor and memory of Peggy to: Hope Health Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904.
Arrangements are by the O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home.
Published in Newport Daily News from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2019